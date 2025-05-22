Stalin clinging on to allies to win, but all-Oppn front will dethrone regime: TN BJP chief Nainar

MADURAI: Hitting out at Chief Minister MK Stalin, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran said on Thursday that alliance remains the only hope for the desperate DMK leader to win 2026 polls and issued a clarion call that all opposition parties uniting into a single front is the only way to dethrone the Dravidian major, in a veiled appeal to parties including TVK.

The saffron party leader hinted at a swelling public anger against the ruling government over not fulfilling promises made before the 2021 polls and multiple hikes in electricity tariffs. The next election is barely ten months away, but the government is yet to implement the monthly electricity billing system as promised, Nagenthran mocked at the ruling government. If the DMK government could not implement this system, it would be materialised under the BJP rule after the 2026 polls.

Further responding to queries, he categorically denied that the BJP’s behind the rift in the PMK. PMK founder S Ramadoss and son Anbumani Ramadoss should remain united and continue with NDA, he appealed. The BJP leader criticised VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, saying that he is hoping for BJP-led front to split, asserting that it won’t happen. However, he wished the VCK would break away from the alliance.

As for the temple car festival of Nellaiappar temple in Tirunelveli, he said 175 kilos of silver have been donated, and he is one of the donors who offered a kilo. Moreover, he said talks were on with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister to get a new elephant for the Nellaiappar temple. He also hoped that the new gold loan rules by the RBI would be implemented without causing difficulties to borrowers.