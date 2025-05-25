Stalin carried Tasmac loot’s flag to Delhi, mocks senior BJP leader Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday hit back at DMK minister PK Sekarbabu over the latter’s challenge, asserting that she would accept it only if the DMK contested elections under the same conditions as the BJP, facing polls without money and muscle power.

Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, the BJP's Tamil Nadu headquarters, Tamilisai said, "If the DMK fights elections like the BJP does, without vote-buying and misuse of power, I will gladly accept Sekarbabu's challenge. I witnessed firsthand how votes were purchased. Victory doesn't always equate to merit, nor does defeat imply incompetence."

Criticising Chief Minister M K Stalin's participation in the NITI Aayog meeting, after skipping many in the past, she said, "For three years he avoided it, and now suddenly attends under the pretext of concern for Tamil Nadu. Had he engaged sincerely earlier, justice and financial support might have been ensured. The blame lies squarely with him."

Taking potshots at Stalin's remarks of not going to Delhi with a saffron flag, Tamilisai quipped, "But he surely carried the Tasmac loot’s flag."

Responding to Udhayanidhi Stalin's claim that he fears neither ED nor Modi, she said, "But why do they keep running to Delhi? Let's not whitewash corruption."

She also questioned the DMK-Congress alliance, highlighting the AICC’s past actions during the Sri Lankan Tamil crisis and the Emergency. "Is this an ideological alliance or just an alliance of loot?" she asked.

She urged moderation on controversies surrounding the Keeladi excavation and the use of Periyar's name with caste references in UPSC exam material, adding, "Let's not blame the Centre for every clerical error. The Union government continues to honour Tamil heritage."

Tamilisai further reiterated that the BJP-AIADMK alliance remains intact for electoral purposes, while accusing VCK's Thirumavalavan of failing to hold the DMK accountable.