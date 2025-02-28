Stalin calls for unity against delimitation, says Tamil Nadu will fight and win

CHENNAI: Continuing his criticism against the proposed delimitation, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin termed it a threat to Tamil Nadu's self respect, social justice, and welfare programmes.

In a video message shared on X, he urged the DMK cadres and people of Tamil Nadu to stand united.

“Today, Tamil Nadu faces two major battles—one for its language rights and other against delimitation. You (DMK members) must take this message to the people,” Stalin said.

He emphasised that states like Karnataka, Punjab, and Telangana have already voiced support for Tamil Nadu’s stand. “The Union government claims it is not imposing decisions, but in reality, all steps are taken in that direction,”he added.

Stalin also criticised the BJP government for withholding funds due to Tamil Nadu’s rejection of the three-language policy and warned against using population based seat allocation as a means to penalise south states.

“Do not punish the southern states that have controlled the population for the development of the country. Tamil Nadu and the DMK will never accept this injustice,” he said.



