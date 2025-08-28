Stalin attributes TN's employment achievement to Dravidian Model

CHENNAI: Pointing to a union government's survey that put Tamil Nadu at the top in terms of industrial employment, chief minister MK Stalin attributed the success to the Dravidian Model government and urged the public to brush aside criticisms against the DMK government.

In his 'X' post, Stalin said that survey result is the irrefutable answer given by the BJP government itself to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who are criticizing the government.

"This is due to the measures taken by the government to protect law and order, promote industries, uninterrupted power supply and transport apart from training the youngsters. The achievements of the Dravidian Model government will continue," he said.

In a separate post, industries department minister TRB Rajaa said that according to the Annual Survey of Industries 2023–24, Tamil Nadu continues to be the top ranked state in industrial employment, with 15.24% of all factory workers in India.

"That’s nearly one in every six factory workers in the country, with just about 5-6% of India’s population. Tamil Nadu has also once again emerged as the state with the highest number of factories in India, with over 40,100, that’s 15.43% of the national share," he added.