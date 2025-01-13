Stalin announces medals for over 3,000 policemen, other uniformed services personnel

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued an order to award 'Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Constabulary Medals' to 3,000 state police personnel on the occasion of Pongal. The police personnel are in the ranks of Grade-II Police Constables, Grade-I Police Constables, Head Constables, and Special Sub-Inspectors of Police.

Additionally, 'Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medals' will be presented to 120 fire and rescue services personnel in the rank of Leading Firemen, Driver Mechanic, Firemen Driver (Upgraded Driver Mechanic) and Fireman (Upgraded Leading Fireman). 60 prisons and correctional services personnel too will be awarded. They occupy ranks of Grade-I Warders (Men), Grade-II Warders (Men), and Grade II Warders.

According to a press release from the state government, these medals are presented every year on the occasion of Pongal to recognise and encourage the personnel for their unparalleled performance at work.

A monthly medal allowance of Rs 400 will be sanctioned to the recipients of these medals, with effect from February 1, 2025, irrespective of their ranks.

Further, the 'Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Technical and Specialised Services' will be given to two personnel each from the Police Radio Branch, Dog Squad, and Police Photographers unit.

The recipients will receive the lumpsum grant according to their ranks, the release added.