Stale meat issue: TN food safety dept intensifies watch over procurement

CHENNAI: After several reports of stale meat being exported and imported from other districts and States, the Food Safety Department (FSD) has intensified vigil on meat being procured and distributed to restaurants in the city, which are also monitored in this regard.

Recently, the FSD confiscated 1,600 kg of stale mutton which was brought by train to Chennai from Jaipur.

Officials said that the unauthorised meat was sent through trains as it was the fastest medium of transportation for long distances.

The department is also coordinating with the Railway Protection Force and the local police at railway stations to monitor the meat exported and imported. “We’re monitoring the food sent through trains as stale meat can lead to food poisoning and other health issues. If the meat is not stored at -18 degree Celsius and below, it should be discarded. Storage and packaging are also important and must be done in a standard manner,” said P Satheesh Kumar, designated food safety officer.

He pointed out that the boxes of food transported or distributed, which would not have GST tracking, and the details of the sender or recipient, are unauthorised meat, and those must be discarded.

“The meat should be stored in a deep freezer at a temperature of -18 degree Celsius. Then, it should be brought to normal temperature before cooking at the restaurant,” said another senior food safety officer. “However, the restaurants or distribution centres buying the imported meat should ensure that they have the bills of the purchase when inspected.”

The official added that centralised kitchens and restaurants were also under the scanner of the department. “They’re being inspected to trace the source of the meat and if it is fit for consumption,” he stated.

Since the meat is also being distributed to restaurants and other eateries across the State, the district food safety officers have also been asked to inspect the restaurants and check for the quality of the meat.