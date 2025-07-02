Stakeholders call for better facilities for SCPCR’s effective functioning

CHENNAI: With the State government recently forming the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) after three years, stakeholders like child rights activists and former members of SCPCR had suggested a few alterations in the operations for the effective functioning of SCPCR.

Writing to Chief Minister Stalin on Tuesday, the note stated that the suggestions were based on past experiences of working in the commission.

The ‘child rights trust’, a non-profit involved in promoting and safeguarding children’s rights, suggested better office infrastructure as the space was inadequate and not child-friendly. “We request for a well-equipped, child-friendly office with the commission actively functioning as a body to create awareness on child protection policies and provide guidance for their implementation,” read the letter.

The suggestion also included transportation and allowance for commission members. “The travel and incentive allowance provided to members and chairperson of SCPCR is meagre compared to Kerala. There is no honorarium for playing a full-time role, thus hindering the commission’s ability to function efficiently,” stated the letter.

Further, members called for coordination with related departments, as in the past, the commission’s functions were limited due to lack of teamwork with allied departments. Also, they requested an action plan that promoted interdepartmental collaborations, especially at the district-level. They also called for a regional-level office space, timely grievance redressal and monthly monitoring and advisory roles.

Activists/former members called for a dedicated office space in the base district to navigate their role and easily assess common public places. Also, to provide social worker assistance to reach neighbouring districts and cover child rights violations. “Issues such as child trafficking, sexual abuse and condition in children’s home require attention. We request the commission be allowed to visit relevant departments twice a month to offer guidance and monitor child welfare activities,” the letter added.

The chairperson of the new SCPCR is Pudukkottai Vijaya. Members are V Selvendiran, Sri Kavya Nagarajan, M Casimir Raj, V Ushanandini, R Jeya Sudha and M Casimir Raj.

Due to legal dispute, TNCPCR has been non-operational for the past three years. The case was filed with the Madras High Court after the State government, in 2022, dissolved TNCPCR, an independent body addressing cases related to children.