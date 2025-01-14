Stage set for two-cornered contest as Seeman announces NTK candidate for Erode East bypoll

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Seeman has officially announced MK Seethalakshmi as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Erode East assembly bypoll, one that is set to be a two-cornered contest with the ruling DMK's VC Chandrakumar.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Seeman said, “The Erode East Assembly Constituency by-election in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to take place on 5th February 2025. I am pleased to announce that my dear sister, M. K. Seethalakshmi, who holds a Master's degree and M.Phil., will contest on behalf of the Naam Tamilar Katchi.”

He further urged the party’s members and office bearers at all levels to extend their full support to Seethalakshmi for the Feb 5 bypoll. “I sincerely request the cooperation of all state, zonal, district, and constituency-level office bearers, as well as office bearers of all wings of the party and Naam Tamilar members, to ensure victory for the Naam Tamilar Katchi in the Erode East by-election,” he added.

The main opposition AIADMK, DMDK and the BJP-led NDA decided to boycott the bypoll earlier this week, which virtually makes the election a no-contest. The AIADMK withdrew from the race on Jan 11, citing the ruling DMK's alleged misuse of official machinery and money and muscle power in previous polls. It was the DMDK's turn to pull out on Jan 12, and also the BJP-led NDA's with Annamalai too alleging the ruling party would misuse government machinery to try and win the election.

On January 11, the DMK announced its policy propaganda joint secretary VC Chandrakumar as the Erode East bypoll candidate on behalf of the INDIA bloc it leads in the State. A day earlier, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief EVKS Elangovan unanimously decided that its alliance partner DMK would contest the bypoll on behalf of the INDIA bloc.

The February 5 bypoll will be the second election for the constituency, necessitated by the death of veteran Congress leader and MLA, EVKS Elangovan, who passed away on December 14, 2024. He was 75.

Elangovan, the grandnephew of Dravidian icon Periyar EV Ramasamy, was fielded from Erode East after his son Thirumagan Everaa, who was representing the seat, died of a heart attack at the age of 46 in 2023. Elangovan had won the seat in the subsequent by-election held.

Polling in the Erode East bypoll will take place on February 5 and the counting of votes on February 8.