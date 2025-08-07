Staff crunch stunts improvement in upgraded Kancheepuram Corporation

CHENNAI: Despite the upgrade from municipality in 2021, Kancheepuram Corporation continues to battle administrative failure triggered by severe staff shortage, thus impacting basic services.

Currently, 62 of the 102 sanctioned posts are vacant at the civic body. Officials attribute the delay in executing civic and infrastructure projects to the staff shortage, as residents rue that even basic facilities were not fulfilled by the upgraded Corporation.

Unhygienic and foul-smelling surroundings caused by the overflowing sewage, uncleared garbage and mosquito menace haunt the denizens every day.

Despite reaching the Corporation status with 51 wards and four zones, the shortage puts a strain on daily operations. The State has sanctioned new posts, including assistant commissioners, council secretary, engineers and revenue and sanitation officials, but they remain unoccupied.

Only one assistant commissioner works all zones, against the requirement of one per zone, say corporation sources. Similarly, 11 of 12 Sanitation Inspector posts stand vacant

The Town Planning department also suffers a hit as only one of eight posts is occupied. The department, overall, has nine vacancies, triggering delays in building approvals and site inspections and affecting hundreds of those who applied online for the self-certification building permit introduced by the government.

Information and application services also bear the brunt, as many visitors seeking to clarify doubts or apply for tax, permits and other civic amenities return dejected.

Apart from the public, the existing staff of the Corporation work under tremendous pressure to compensate for the shortage, with many seeking transfers from Kancheepuram due to limited support from higher-ups.

With only three assistant engineers, against the 16 sanctioned posts, roadworks, drainage and other repair works are moving in a snail's pace with unchecked quality, impacting the city's livability.

Many officials claim that their repeated requests to the Directorate of Municipal Administration, both verbal and written, to fill the vacant positions have gone unheard.

With a new Commissioner in place at the Kancheepuram Corporation, residents hope to experience all the perks of being an upgraded civic body soon.