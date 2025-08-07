SSI murder accused gunned down in Tirupur

TCHENNAI: A day after an SSI was hacked to death by a father and his two sons, the police gunned down one of the accused in 'defense' in Tirupur on Thursday.

Police said Manikandan, 30 was killed, when he attacked a cop with weapons after being surrounded by a special team of police in his hideout in Udumalpet area.

He assaulted a cop and attempted to escape, when police opened fire killing him on the spot. His father Murthy and brother Thangapandi were already secured by police on Wednesday.

The trio hacked to death SSI Shanmugavel, 57 attached to Gudimangalam police station, when he attempted to resolve their altercation in a farm owned by AIADMK MLA C Mahendran following an distress call to the police control room.

Infuriated by the intervention in their family dispute, the father and two sons broke into a quarrel with the cops.

Then Manikandan picked up a sickle and beheaded the SSI, while the other cop, farm manager Rangasamy and two neighbours ran into the dark, fearing an attack. The trio also vandalised the patrol vehicle and threw away the cops' walky-talky, before escaping from the spot

The body of Manikandan has been brought for a post mortem at Udumalpet GH.