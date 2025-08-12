SSI held for sexually harassing college girl in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A Special Sub Inspector (SSI) was arrested on Tuesday for sexually harassing a college student in Namakkal.

According to police, Mohan, an SSI with Vazhavandhinadu police station in Kollimalai and hailing from Namagiripet, had sexually harassed the girl while taking her in his car on August 6. The cop is currently residing in the police quarters on Namakkal-Paramathi Road and has two sons.

The victim, an 18-year-old girl, was studying BSc second year in a private college in Dindigul. She visited her home in Kollimalai for the ‘Adi perukku’ festival. The SSI, who was known to the victim’s family, volunteered to drop the girl off in his car at the Namakkal bus stand.

The girl’s father, who also accompanied them, got down midway at the Mullukurichi area. On the way, the SSI sexually harassed the girl, who got down at Namakkal and proceeded to her college in Dindigul by bus.

On Monday, girl filed a complaint with the All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) in Namakkal. A case has been registered, and the SSI was arrested. Further inquiries are on.