SSI death: Kin get Rs 13.51 lakh raised through crowdfunding

TIRUCHY: Police personnel who had mobilised Rs 13.51 lakh through crowdfunding handed it over to the family of a deceased SSI in Thanjavur on Saturday.

According to sources, Senthil Kumar (49), from Valavanpuram in Pattukkottai, was working as an SSI of intelligence at Muthukur police station.

On October 19, 2024, he died after a lorry hit his two-wheeler when he was returning home after the Governor visited Thanjavur Tamil University. Senthil Kumar belonged to the 1997 batch of police constables who organised a crowdfunding and mobilized a fund of Rs 13.51 lakh and decided to hand over the amount to the family of the deceased, Senthil Kumar.

On Saturday, SP R Rajaram handed over the fund to Senthil Kumar’s wife, Vanitha, in the presence of their daughters and the family members.