SR's Madurai division brings in new systems for hassle free rail journey

MADURAI: To ensure smoother and safer journeys, the Madurai division of the Southern Railway has installed HOG (Head On Generation) alarm circuits in power cars. These circuits alert staff in case of any failure, significantly helping to reduce passenger complaints and improve reliability. Innovations were therefore made to keep rail passengers safe and their journeys hassle-free.

Further strengthening safety systems, CCTV cameras with long-term backup have been installed in 14 parcel offices and pit lines, and voice-logging phones have been provided at all non-interlocked level crossings to enhance communication and operational safety, a statement said.

Additionally, a total of 290 inspections were conducted across stations, level crossings, pit lines, power cars, brake vans and work sites. These inspections reflect an unwavering commitment to safety and field-level operational excellence.

Operationally, the Madurai division attained new milestones in train punctuality and speeds, as well as growth in passenger traffic. Much work was done in track and infrastructure maintenance.

On the financial front, the division registered Rs. 1244.97 crore in revenue, a strong indicator of our robust operations.

To make things more seamless, a QR Code-based complaint system was launched in all running rooms. Now, staff can report any issues instantly, ensuring quick resolution and better upkeep of facilities.

At the Madurai crew lobby, the division goes a step further in safety. A new device has been installed to check the reaction time of assistant loco pilots in emergencies. This proactive step helps us assess and improve alertness.

In the Pension Adalat held in 2024, settlement arrears totalling Rs 9.93 lakh were disbursed, bringing much-needed relief for pensioners and their families.