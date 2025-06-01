SRLDC flags delay in Kadamparai pumped storage units’ restoration

CHENNAI: The Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) has expressed concern over the prolonged outage of key units at the 4x100 MW Kadamparai Pumped Storage Project and has urged the Tamil Nadu State Load Despatch Centre (TNSLDC) to expedite restoration efforts in view of the ongoing high wind season. Currently, two of the four units are under forced outages, while one is partially offline.

At the 226th meeting of the Operation Coordination Committee (OCC) held on May 13, SRLDC reiterated that the Kadamparai units are critical for grid support during off-peak hours, particularly from June to August, when wind generation peaks. The issue has been under review since the 220th OCC, and SRLDC had previously called for urgent coordination between TNSLDC and its hydro wing to restore the units before the onset of the monsoon.

The urgency has increased with the wind power season already under way. Wind generation in Tamil Nadu touched 101.13 million units (MU) on May 27, rose to 103.9 MU on May 28, and stood at 99.98 MU on May 30. SRLDC noted that Kadamparai’s pumped storage capacity had provided nearly 400 MW of support during similar conditions in 2023, helping absorb surplus wind energy during off-peak hours and ensuring grid stability. The outage of these units during this critical period poses a risk to effective wind integration.

TNSLDC informed the forum that it had engaged with the hydro wing and presented a unit-wise status update. Unit-2 has a suspected runner issue, and a 16-day shutdown is scheduled for early June, pending line clearance approval. Unit-3 is offline due to a stator coil fault, with tendering and preparatory work in progress. Unit-1 is limited to generation mode due to repeated runner failures that have prevented pump mode operation. A Residual Life Assessment (RLA) study is being planned to evaluate the feasibility of restoring its pumping capability.

According to SRLDC’s daily generation outage report, Unit-2 is now expected to be revived by September 30, while Unit-3 is scheduled to return to service by July 31.

TNSLDC assured the forum that necessary communications had been issued to the divisions concerned and that efforts were being made to fast-track restoration. The OCC concluded with directives for the Kadamparai Hydro Electric Project to expedite the tender process for the RLA study of Unit-1 and submit its findings. TNSLDC was also instructed to ensure the timely execution of the planned Unit-2 shutdown, accelerate repairs to Unit-3, and provide regular updates in upcoming OCC meetings.