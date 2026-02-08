Srirangam MLA, son, 2 journalists booked in quarry issue

I Kathiravan, a television journalist from Tiruchy, and R Sebastian, a news cameraman, went to a private mine, Navamani Mine Private Limited, at Kulithalai in Karur on January 30, sources said. They were accompanied by Madurai-based advocate A Sudalai Kannu and Tiruchy-based advocate A Thirumalairaja.

The private mine is owned by Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi, who belongs to the ruling DMK. He is involved in mining rough stone and gravel. The journalists had reportedly entered the premises without permission and started video recording it.