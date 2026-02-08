Srirangam MLA, son, 2 journalists booked in quarry issue

TIRUCHY: Kulithalai police registered a case against Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi, his son and two journalists over a quarry issue that escalated into an altercation a few days ago.
I Kathiravan, a television journalist from Tiruchy, and R Sebastian, a news cameraman, went to a private mine, Navamani Mine Private Limited, at Kulithalai in Karur on January 30, sources said. They were accompanied by Madurai-based advocate A Sudalai Kannu and Tiruchy-based advocate A Thirumalairaja.
The private mine is owned by Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi, who belongs to the ruling DMK. He is involved in mining rough stone and gravel. The journalists had reportedly entered the premises without permission and started video recording it.
P Vimalathithan, the son of MLA Palaniyandi, on witnessing the journalists, confronted the group along with other workers in the quarry. This soon escalated and triggered an altercation between the people at the quarry and the journalist's group. It was reported that Vimalathithan and the quarry workers reportedly assaulted the journalists and the advocates who accompanied them, under the directions of Palaniyandi.
The injured were treated in Kulithalai government hospital and were later moved to Tiruchy government hospital. Meanwhile, the journalists' associations had condemned the incident and even staged protests in several places.
Meanwhile, on February 5, based on the complaint by journalist Kathiravan, the Kulithalai police registered a case against Palaniyandi, his son Vimalathithan and two quarry workers. Similarly, based on a complaint filed by Vimalathithan, a case was registered against Kathiravan, Sebastian, Sudalai Kannu and Thirumalairaja.