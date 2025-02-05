Sri Lankan Tamil refugees clash at Tiruchy camp, three held

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed at Kottapattu Sri Lankan Tamils Refugees Transit camp in Tiruchy on Tuesday late hours when five persons had a clash over previous enmity. One sustained severe injuries while the police arrested three persons and a search is on for another.

It is to be noted that Dusendran (38), a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee residing at the camp, and four others from the same camp who were later identified as Ranjith Kumar (43), Dinesh (20), Satheesh (22), and Vignesh (24) had a prolonged enmity.

On Tuesday evening while Dusendran was coming out of the house, Ranjith Kumar and the other three picked up a quarrel which snowballed into an assault. Ranjith Kumar and the gang took a wooden log and attacked Dusendran in which he sustained severe injuries.

The onlookers rescued Dusendran and rushed him to Tiruchy GH where he has been undergoing treatment.

On information, KK Nagar police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police also registered a case and arrested Ranjith Kumar, Dinesh and Satheesh. Later, Dinesh and Satheesh were let off on bail while a search is on for Vignesh who went absconding.