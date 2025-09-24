Sri Lankan refugee killed in hit-and-run accident in Namakkal

CHENNAI: A Sri Lankan refugee living in Namakkal district was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Paramathi Velur, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Police said the victim, Raghunathan (50), a daily wage worker, was a resident of the Sri Lankan Refugee Rehabilitation Camp in Paramathi Velur. He was returning home on his bicycle after purchasing liquor from a Tasmac shop when a speeding motorcycle coming from Oviyampalayam rammed into him. The rider did not stop.

Raghunathan sustained severe head injuries and fractures. Locals rushed him to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital, from where he was referred to Salem Government Medical College Hospital. He died despite intensive treatment.

His wife, Pritaresini (47), filed a complaint with Paramathi police. Police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem at Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital.

Police said efforts are under way to trace the motorcyclist.