Sri Lankan pirates attack Nagapattinam fishermen at sea, loot equipment, fish haul

CHENNAI: Twelve fishermen from Seruthur, a coastal village near Velankanni in Nagapattinam district, were attacked by Sri Lankan sea pirates while they were fishing in the sea on Thursday (September 11).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the fishermen, including Tamizhazhagan (26), Idumban (47), Balakrishnan (49), and Ganesan (55), all sons of Murugayan, had ventured into the sea in three fibre boats from Seruthur. They were fishing about 15 nautical miles southeast of Vedaranyam when a group of Sri Lankan sea pirates suddenly launched an attack.

The pirates assaulted the fishermen and looted valuables including mobile phones, silver ornaments, GPS devices, fishing nets, and fish catches, collectively worth several lakhs of rupees.

In the attack, Tamizhazhagan, Balakrishnan, Idumban, and Ganesan sustained serious injuries, while three others suffered minor wounds. Upon returning to shore, seven of the injured fishermen were rushed by ambulance to the Orathur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The repeated incidents of attacks by Sri Lankan pirates have triggered fear among fishermen in Seruthur. They have urged both the Central and State governments to take stringent measures to prevent such assaults in the future.

Meanwhile, the Vedaranyam Coastal Security Group police have launched an inquiry into the incident.