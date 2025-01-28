Begin typing your search...
Sri Lankan Navy open fires TN fisherman; 13 detained, 2 injured
the Sri Lankan Navy claimed that they had to open fire as the fishermen tried to evade arrest. Two fishermen have been seriously injured
CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy opened fire on Tamil Nadu fishermen and arrested 13 of them for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).
According to a Thanthi TV report, the Sri Lankan Navy claimed that they had to open fire as the fishermen tried to evade arrest.
Two fishermen have been seriously injured, as a result of the firing.
Further details awaited.
