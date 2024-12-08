Sri Lankan Navy detains 8 Tamil Nadu fishermen for crossing border

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 8 fishermen from Rameswaram for allegedly crossing the international maritime border and fishing near Neduntheevu.

Sri Lankan Navy also seized the two fishing vessels, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The apprehended fishermen who belong to Ramanathapuram have been identified as Mangadu Bhatrappan (55), Reddayurani, Kannan (52), Chinna Reddayurani Muthuraj (55), Agasthiyar Kutam Kali (50) and Thangachimad Yasin (46), Jesus, Uchipulli Ramakrishnan and Velu including 8 fishermens was arrested and taken to the Kangesanturai Naval Camp.

The fishermen who went to sea in 324 boats from Mandapam north coast of Ramanathapuram district yesterday on December 7 were fishing near Delft Island in Palk Bay Sea area when Sri Lanka Navy arrived in the area early this morning and captured two boats, IND TN 11 MM 81, barge owned by Mandapam Karthikaraja and IND TN 11 MM 231, boat owned by Thangachimadam Yasin. 2 mechanised boats.

The fishermen were taken to Kankesanturai Port Camp.

It has been reported that TN fishermen will be handed over to the Jaffna Fisheries Department officials after the investigation.

It is to be noted that 14 TN fishermen were arrested and two fishing vessels were seized on December 4.

The arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy have been a concerning issue for both the Tamil Nadu government as well as the BJP-led central government. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has written to EAM Jaishankar multiple times regarding the matter.

CM Stalin had previously said that the detention of fishermen and confiscation of their boats cause "serious distress and uncertainty" among the coastal communities." The detention of our fishermen and the confiscation of their boats cause serious distress and uncertainty among the coastal communities. I have repeatedly reiterated that concrete and proactive steps must be taken to resolve this festering issue diplomatically," he added.

Responding to one of his letters, Jaishankar assured him of proactive action on the issue and said that the Indian High Commission in Colombo and the Consulate in Jaffna have been expeditiously and consistently taking up such cases for the early release of those detained.

(Inputs from ANI)