Sri Lankan navy detains 10 Rameswaram fishermen near Katchatheevu

CHENNAI: Ten fishermen from Mandapam, Rameswaram, were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Katchatheevu on Monday.

Their boat was also seized for allegedly crossing the maritime border, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The Sri Lankan Navy is currently interrogating the fishermen at a camp in Mannar. They, along with their boat, are expected to be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Department, as per the Sri Lankan Navy.

The repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen and the seizure of their boats over border disputes have been a long standing issue.

The arrest of these ten fishermen has left the fishing community in distress and a formal request has been submitted to the government for their rescue.

The fishermen have urged both the central and state governments to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.