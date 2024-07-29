Sri Lankan Navy chases away Rameswaram fishermen

CHENNAI: A group of fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who had set sail from Rameswaram, were allegedly chased away by Sri Lankan Navy personnel patrolling the maritime boundary between the two countries.

The fishermen were part of a group that went to the sea on more than 400 boats on Sunday. When they were fishing, Lankan Navy personnel approached them on two patrol boats.

The fishermen alleged that the personnel threatened and chased them away from there, and they had to return to the shores will much less catch than they usually manage to get.