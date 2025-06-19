Sri Lankan Navy attacks Rameswaram fishermen, seizes catch worth lakhs

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy allegedly attacked Rameswaram fishermen who went to sea after the fishing ban was lifted, assaulting them and seizing their catch.

Although the fishing ban was lifted on June 14, authorities initially advised fishermen to stay ashore due to strong winds and rough ocean currents.

As weather conditions improved and wind speeds decreased, over 700 fishermen aboard 105 motorboats departed from South port in Pamban after securing permission from the Fisheries department, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The fishermen managed to have a catch weighing between 2 to 3 tons, reports added.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Sri Lankan Navy reportedly intercepted and attacked a group of Indian fishermen, seizing their catch and causing an estimated loss of up to Rs 2 lakh per boat.

The incident has sparked panic and concern among the local fishing community.

One of the fishermen said, "We just went to sea, and on the first day itself after the ban, the Sri Lankan forces attacked us and took away the fishes, shrimps and crabs that we caught."