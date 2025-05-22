Sri Lankan Navy attack Tamil Nadu fishermen, seize equipment’s worth Rs 2.6 lakh

CHENNAI: Four fishermen from Seruthur village in Nagapattinam district were fishing within Indian territorial waters near Kodiyakkarai when they were attacked by personnel from the Sri Lankan Navy who had allegedly intruded into Indian waters.

The Sri Lankan Navy is reported to have rammed into the fishermen's boat and assaulted them.

They also confiscated 700 kilograms of fishing nets, diesel, a walkie-talkie, and a GPS device all valued around Rs 2.6 lakh.

Shocked by the incident, the fishermen immediately returned to shore, said a Daily Thanthi report.

No reports have emerged so far of any physical injuries to the fishermen.

Upon returning, the affected fishermen filed a complaint with the local police regarding the incident.

The attack by the Sri Lankan Navy have caused tension among the local fishing community.