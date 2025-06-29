Sri Lankan Navy arrests 8 TN fishermen for trespassing

Begin typing your search...

    The fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested while returning to shore after fishing.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Jun 2025 9:29 AM IST
    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing into Sri Lanka's territorial waters on early Sunday morning.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested while returning to shore after fishing. Their boat was also seized.

    The report further stated that they were taken to the Talaimannar Naval Camp for inquiry.

    Further details awaited.

