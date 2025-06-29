Begin typing your search...
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 8 TN fishermen for trespassing
The fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested while returning to shore after fishing.
CHENNAI: Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing into Sri Lanka's territorial waters on early Sunday morning.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested while returning to shore after fishing. Their boat was also seized.
The report further stated that they were taken to the Talaimannar Naval Camp for inquiry.
Further details awaited.
