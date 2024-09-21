Sri Lankan Navy arrests 37 TN fishermen near Neduntheevu

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 37 fishermen from Tamil Nadu near Neduntheevu for crossing the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in their territorial waters on Saturday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, one boat and three trawlers were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Earlier this week, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 14 fishermen from Pudukkottai and seized three mechanised boats on charges of crossing the IMBL.