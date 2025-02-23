Begin typing your search...

    Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Tamil Nadu fishermen, seizes five boats

    The families of fishermen have urged the central and state governments to take immediate action for their release.

    CHENNAI: As many as 32 Tamil Nadu fishermen from Rameswaram were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly trespassing into the territorial waters of Sri Lanka.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Sri Lankan Navy also seized five mechanised boats and took the detained individuals to the Talaimannar coastal camp for further interrogation.

