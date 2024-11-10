Begin typing your search...

    Sri Lankan Navy arrests 23 fishermen from Rameswaram

    Tamil Nadu fishermen getting arrested for crossing borders and having their boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy are frequent in recent times.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Nov 2024 8:26 AM IST
    Sri Lankan Navy arrests 23 fishermen from Rameswaram
    CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 23 fishermen from Rameswaram for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in its territorial waters.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, three fishing boats have been seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

    Tamil Nadu fishermen getting arrested for crossing borders and having their boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy are frequent in recent times. Both fishermen and political leaders are demanding a lasting solution.

