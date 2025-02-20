Sri Lankan Navy arrests 10 TN fishermen, seizes 3 fishing boats

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 10 fishermen from Rameswaram for allegedly trespassing into the territorial waters of Sri Lanka.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the fishermen were apprehended while fishing in the coastal waters of Sri Lanka. Along with the arrests, the Sri Lankan Navy also seized three fishing boats belonging to the fishermen.

The families of the arrested fishermen, along with other fishermen urged the Central and State government to take necessary action for the release of the fishermen.