Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Tamil Nadu fishermen, seizes 2 boats

TIRUCHY: The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended nine fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Monday, as per the Rameswaram Fishermen Association.

The Sri Lankan Navy seized two powerboats, claiming they were fishing across the border.

According to the fishermen's association, 535 boats went to sea for fishing on Monday.

They said the Navy apprehended the fishermen while fishing near Thalaimannar in the Gulf of Mannar region.

On July 19, fishermen in Rameswaram conducted a massive protest against the frequent arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy and demanded the immediate release of 74 fishermen who had been arrested so far this year.

The protesters also demanded the release of 170 steamboats and country boats seized by the Lankan Navy.

From 2018 to 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy seized a total of 170 steamboats and country boats belonging to the fishermen of Tamil Nadu.

The fisherfolk demanded appropriate compensation from the central government as well as the Tamil Nadu government for any damage to the barges and country boats.

The protest was staged by the Fishermen of Rameswaram and the Pampan All Fishermen Federation near the Rameswaram bus station.

They further demanded that they should be allowed to fish in the traditional Kachchthivu area without any problem.