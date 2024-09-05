Sri Lankan court slaps Rs 50K fine on 8 TN fishermen

Begin typing your search...

    5 Sep 2024
    CHENNAI: A Sri Lankan court on Thursday ordered a fine of Rs 50,000 each on eight Tamil Nadu fishermen who were apprehended for allegedly trespassing in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

    The Sri Lankan Navy arrested eight fishermen who went fishing from Rameswaram on August 26 for allegedly crossing the border, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    They were presented in court today and were fined Rs 50,000 each.

    In case of failure to pay the fine, they would be imprisoned for six months.

