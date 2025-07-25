Sri Lankan businessman deported after 6 years in Chennai using fake documents

CHENNAI: A Sri Lankan businessman, who was living in Chennai for six years using fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, including a passport, was deported to his native country on Thursday following an intensive investigation by Tamil Nadu's Q Branch police.

Investigations suggested Mohammed Arshath (46) fled Sri Lanka fearing for his life after the leader of a criminal gang he was allegedly affiliated with was murdered, said officials, adding that he had recently joined a leading political party.

Arshath, who resided in an apartment in the Otteri area, was apprehended by the Q Branch after officials received confidential intelligence indicating he had acquired an Indian passport using counterfeit documents.

During preliminary inquiry, Arshath reportedly gave inconsistent answers, prompting police to scrutinise his documents, including his family card, Aadhaar card, driving license, and passport.

According to the police, Arshath entered India from Sri Lanka in 2019. He allegedly obtained a fake Aadhaar card by submitting false information through a friend at a service centre in Mannady. Using the fraudulent Aadhaar card, he subsequently secured other documents, including a voter ID card, PAN card, driving licence, and family card.

In 2022, Arshath further procured a passport from the Tiruchy Passport Office. Officials said he submitted fake documents claiming residence in Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district.

Based on these fake credentials, Arshath had been living with his family in Otteri for around six years, operating two export-import businesses in the Otteri and Pulianthope areas. He had also recently joined a major political party in Tamil Nadu.

Following the interrogation, which also confirmed his long-term residence and business activities under false pretences, the Q Branch police took action. On Thursday morning, Arshath was escorted onto a flight from Chennai to Colombo and deported to Sri Lanka.