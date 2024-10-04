Sri Lanka releases 50 fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Friday released 50 Indian fishermen arrested by its Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, the Indian mission here said.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other’s waters.

"Returning home! 50 Indian fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam have been released today and will be repatriated from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu later this week," the High Commission of India in Colombo posted on X along with some photographs of the released fishermen.

The development comes amidst External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visiting Colombo to further strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Last month, seven Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy were repatriated to India. Similarly, in August, 30 fishermen were repatriated to India.