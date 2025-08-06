Sri Lanka Navy arrests 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen, 2 boats seized

CHENNAI: At least 14 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The fishermen were in two boats, with 10 in one and four in the other. They were apprehended for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and engaging in fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters.

Reports indicate that the arrests took place in the Kalpitiya lagoon area, where the fishermen were accused of violating maritime borders.

Following their detention, the fishermen were taken to the Sri Lankan Navy camp in Puttalam for interrogation.

This is the latest in a series of incidents where Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing into their waters.

Apart from arrests, the Sri Lankan authorities have been seizing high-powered fishing boats and, in some cases, undertaking procedures to nationalise them -- a move that has severely impacted the livelihoods of the coastal fishing communities in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu fishermen have also repeatedly reported instances of harassment by Sri Lankan naval personnel and even attacks by Sri Lankan sea pirates. These developments have intensified fears among fishing communities and triggered repeated diplomatic interventions by the Tamil Nadu government.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has consistently taken up the matter with the Union government, writing multiple letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging them to secure the release of arrested fishermen and their impounded fishing vessels.

Meanwhile, concerns have also been raised about fines being imposed on the arrested fishermen and reports of gunfire and violent confrontations during their capture.

The Tamil Nadu government continues to press for a lasting diplomatic resolution to protect the rights and livelihood of Indian fishermen operating near the maritime boundary.