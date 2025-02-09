Begin typing your search...
Sri Lanka Navy arrests 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen, 2 boats seized
CHENNAI: As many as 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly trespassing into the territorial waters of Sri Lanka.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the fishermen were apprehended while fishing in the northern Mannar coastal waters of Sri Lanka. Along with the arrests, the Sri Lankan Navy also seized two fishing boats belonging to the fishermen.
