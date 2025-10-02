Begin typing your search...

    SR to operate special MEMU between Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai on October 6

    Train No 06130 will leave Villupuram at 10.10 am and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.45 am.

    Representative Image (Southern Railway/X)

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) would operate a pair of 8 Car unreserved MEMU special trains (train on demand) on October 6 to clear extra rush of passengers during Pournami /Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai.

    Train No 06130 will leave Villupuram at 10.10 am and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.45 am. In the return direction, Train No 06129 will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm and reach Villupuram at 2.15 pm.

    The train will have stoppages at Venkatesapuram, Ayandur, Adichchanur, said a communique issued by Southern Railway.

