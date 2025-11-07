SR celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram song

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) participated in the mass singing of Vande Mataram held nationwide from November 7 as a part of the 150-year celebrations. Vipin Kumar, additional GM led the programme along with K Harikrishnan, principal chief personnel officer of SR.

Over 800 officers and staff of SR headquarters participated in the event. Similar mass rendition of Vande Mataram events were organised by all the six divisions of SR, workshops, offices and other field units.

The song by Bankim Chandra Chatterji was written during the Akshaya Navami on November 7 in 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel, Anandamath.

The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India's awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation.