SR announces permanent augmentation of several express trains in TN; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) is permanently adding extra coaches to multiple passenger trains in Tamil Nadu- to improve seat availability and passenger comfort.

●Train No. 56719 Madurai -Sengottai Passenger has now been permanently changed to 12- General Second Class Coaches & 2 Second Class Coach (disabled friendly) = 14 Coaches with effect from 25 May

●Train No. 56738/56737 Sengottai - Tirunelveli - Sengottai Passenger has now been permanently changed to 12- General Second Class Coaches & 2 Second Class Coach (disabled friendly) = 14 Coaches with effect from 25 May (Sengottai & Tirunelveli)

●Train no. 16848 Sengottai- Mayiladuthurai Express Passenger has now been permanently changed to 12- General Second Class Coaches & 2 Second Class Coach (disabled friendly) = 14 Coaches with effect from 26 May

●Train no. 56739 Mayiladuthurai – Thanjavur Passenger has now been permanently changed to 12- General Second Class Coaches & 2 Second Class Coach (disabled friendly) = 14 Coaches with effect from 26 May

●Train no. 56745 Thanjavur Tiruchirappalli has now been permanently changed to 12- General Second Class Coaches & 2 Second Class Coach (disabled friendly) = 14 Coaches with effect from 26 May

●Train no. 56700 Tiruchirappalli – Mayiladuthurai Passenger has now been permanently changed to 12- General Second Class Coaches & 2 Second Class Coach (disabled friendly) = 14 Coaches with effect from 27 May

●Train no. 16847 Mayiladuthurai- Sengottai Passenger has now been permanently changed to 12- General Second Class Coaches & 2 Second Class Coach (disabled friendly) = 14 Coaches with effect from 27 May

●Train no 56736/56735 Sengottai- Tirunelveli- Sengottai Passenger has now been permanently changed to 12- General Second Class Coaches & 2 Second Class Coach (disabled friendly) = 14 Coaches with effect from 28 May (Sengottai & Tirunelveli)

●Train no. 56720 Sengottai- Madurai Passenger has now been permanently changed to 12- General Second Class Coaches & 2 Second Class Coach (disabled friendly) = 14 Coaches with effect from 28 May