SR announces operation of special trains between Mumbai - Kanniyakumari for summer season, check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Mumbai and Kanniyakumari to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during summer season.

Train No. 01005 Mumbai CST- Kanniyakumari weekly express special will leave Mumbai CST at 12.30 am on April 9, 16, 23 and 30 (Wednesdays) and reach Kanniyakumari at 1.15 pm, the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 01006 Kanniyakumari- Mumbai CST weekly express special will leave Kanniyakumari at 3.30 pm on April 10, 17, 24 and May 1, and reach Mumbai CST at 4.15 am, the following day.

Coach composition will be 4 AC two-tier coaches, 6 AC three-tier coaches, 4 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches, 1 luggage cum brake van, and 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly).