Spurned suitor who killed Thanjavur school teacher detained under Goondas Act

TIRUCHY: The man who murdered a school teacher in Thanjavur for refusing to marry him was detained under the goondas Act on Thursday. It may be noted that Madhankumar (28) wanted to marry Ramani (26), a teacher at Mallipattinam GHSS.

After Ramani avoided Madhankumar, he went to the school on November 20 and demanded she marry him. Refused again, a furious Madhankumar stabbed her multiple times, leading to her death. Sethubavachatram police arrested him and lodged him in Tiruchy Central prison.

On Wednesday, based on the report by Sethubavachatram Inspector Durairaj, SP Ashish Rawat recommended that Collector B Priyanka Pankajam detain Madhankumar under the Goondas Act.