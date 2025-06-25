Spot admissions begin at ITIs across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Spot admissions for students, who want to pursue various courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the year 2025-2026 began on Monday and accordingly, an official release on Tuesday said that the students could use the opportunity and go directly to the institutes and submit their certificates for getting immediate admissions.

There are no fees for the students who get admission in the government ITI institutions across the State. Stating that each student who gets enroled in the government ITI, will also get a monthly stipend of Rs 750 besides a free bicycle, uniforms, ITI-required shoes, training equipment and a free bus pass.

At present, a total of 125 ITI government institutes and 301 self-financing ITI institutes are functioning. The release further added that last year, about 85 per cent of the students who got trained in the ITI institutes were placed in leading industries.

Many courses were available with the on Industry 4.0 related training. Interested students could contact 9499055642 and 9499055618 in WhatsApp, the release added.