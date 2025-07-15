Spl training for tribal students to crack NEET, other competitive exams

CHENNAI: The State government will be launching an exclusive training scheme for tribal students who want to crack NEET, JEE, CUET and other competitive exams.

Accordingly, exclusive coaching centres in tribal areas will be established, which will provide one-year training through expert faculty to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

At present, the Directorate of Tribal Welfare (DTW) runs 320 schools (classes 1-12) with 25,337 students. “As a next step, the DTW is planning to propel students into academic institutions of repute. The goal is to provide them with the necessary support and skills to be able to pursue an education in premier academic institutions,” a senior official from the department said.

In-class coaching will be provided in 10 centres identified by the DTW for selected students. Online broadcasting of the coaching will be made accessible to other students in their respective schools, which would reach approximately around 5,500 and 7,000 students.

“Teaching will be integrated with continuous classes from 7.30 am to 9.30 am, and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm – Monday to Friday,” he added. “On Saturdays, classes will be held from 8.30 am to 4.30 am.”

Online class will be broadcasted to all students in other schools. Trainers will have to travel on Saturdays to nearby schools, other than the 10 training centres for doubt clarification and to oversee the training.

“A minimum of 500 instructional hours will be delivered for core subjects across the year. Periodic assessment and model tests will be conducted with weekly frequency to assess the learning progress of students,” stated the official.

Besides weekly tests, quarterly assessments, mid–syllabus, and full syllabus tests will also be conducted at appropriate intervals. “Revision tests, model tests and doubt-solving will be integrated in addition to regular classes. The coaching institution will have to submit reports each month to ensure coaching is being held as per schedule, the study material and teaching aids used are as per standards, assessments are conducted periodically, and the results are communicated properly. The training session will begin likely from September this year,” he elaborated.