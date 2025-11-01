Spl MEMU from Villupuram for Pournami

CHENNAI: Special trains will be operated to clear the extra rush of passengers during Pournami/Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai, said a Southern Railway press release. Train no. 06130 Villupuram Jn – Tiruvannamalai Unreserved Special will leave Villupuram Junction at 10.10 am on November 4 (Tuesday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.45 am (one service). In the return direction, train no. 06129 Tiruvannamalai – Villupuram Jn Unreserved Special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm on November 4 (Tuesday) and reach Villupuram Junction at 2.15 pm (one service).

The eight-car MEMU will have stoppages at Venkatesapuram, Ayandur, and Tandarai. Train no. 16526 KSR Bengaluru – Kanniyakumari Express journey commencing on November 7 and Train no. 16525 Kanniyakumari – KSR Bengaluru Express journey commencing on November 9 will be provided with two-minute temporary stoppages at Podanur Station for the Akhila Bhartiya Adhivesanam. The stoppage for train no. 16526 will be at 3.13/3.15 am and for train no. 16525 at 10.05/10.07 pm.