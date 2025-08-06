Spl law to curb honour killings will turn TN model State: VCK

TIRUCHY: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan urged the State government on Tuesday to enact a special law against honour killings, making Tamil Nadu a role model for other states.

He announced that the VCK will organise protests on August 9 and 11 seeking the Union government's attention for enacting the special act.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thirumavalavan underscored VCK’s relentless fight for enacting a separate law against honour killings, as the crime has been increasing in Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country. “We have raised this demand in Parliament and the democratic forces have been voicing support for the enactment of the special law against honour killings, which are perpetrated in the name of caste and religion. But the Union government has been maintaining an unusual silence on this issue,” charged Thiruma.

Stating that the Supreme Court has also recommended a special law against such crimes and had given specific directions to the police over the matter, Thiruma said that it was a sad fact that the police department has chosen to ignore it all over the country. “Until special law is enacted, the number of honour killings would increase,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, Thiruma charged that the EC is keen on conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) despite several irregularities being reported in the process. “This SIR has been made just to please the BJP ruling the Centre. So the demand of the opposition parties for a debate on the subject has been ignored,” he said.