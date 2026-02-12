Spinning mills body urges governmentt to fill TNERC vacancies

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association (TASMA) has urged the State government to urgently fill long-pending vacancies in key posts at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), warning that prolonged staff shortages are slowing regulatory processes and weakening grievance redressal.
In a representation to the Principal Secretary, Energy Department, dated February 11, 2026, the association said several crucial positions at the Commission have remained vacant for months and, in some cases, years. The posts include Secretary, Director (Tariff), Deputy Director (Engineering), Deputy Director (Legal) and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman.
TASMA said the absence of these officials has affected the pace and quality of regulatory work, including tariff determination for retail supply and renewable energy feed-in tariffs, fixation of open access charges, additional surcharge orders, and scrutiny of annual revenue requirement and true-up petitions filed by agencies such as TNPDCL, TNGECL, TN SLDC and TANTRANSCO.
The association pointed out that the post of Electricity Ombudsman is mandatory under the Electricity Act, 2003, and that the continuing vacancy has weakened the consumer grievance redressal mechanism in the State, leaving disputes between consumers and utilities without an effective appellate forum.
TASMA also flagged two impending vacancies in the Commission's membership. The Member (Legal) post is set to fall vacant on March 11, 2026, and another Member post on June 3, 2026, on account of superannuation. Under the Electricity Act, the State government is required to initiate the selection process well in advance of such vacancies and complete appointments within the stipulated time frame. However, the association said no steps in this regard have been disclosed in the public domain so far.
With the Model Code of Conduct likely to come into force ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, TASMA urged the government to expedite appointments through promotion, direct recruitment or deputation, so that the regulator can function at full capacity and avoid further delays in regulatory decisions affecting power utilities, renewable energy generators and consumers.