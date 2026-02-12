Spinning mills body urges governmentt to fill TNERC vacancies

In a representation to the Principal Secretary, Energy Department, dated February 11, 2026, the association said several crucial positions at the Commission have remained vacant for months and, in some cases, years. The posts include Secretary, Director (Tariff), Deputy Director (Engineering), Deputy Director (Legal) and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman.

TASMA said the absence of these officials has affected the pace and quality of regulatory work, including tariff determination for retail supply and renewable energy feed-in tariffs, fixation of open access charges, additional surcharge orders, and scrutiny of annual revenue requirement and true-up petitions filed by agencies such as TNPDCL, TNGECL, TN SLDC and TANTRANSCO.

The association pointed out that the post of Electricity Ombudsman is mandatory under the Electricity Act, 2003, and that the continuing vacancy has weakened the consumer grievance redressal mechanism in the State, leaving disputes between consumers and utilities without an effective appellate forum.