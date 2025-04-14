Speeding car hits students in Ramanathapuram; girl dead, boy injured

CHENNAI:Two school students attending a temple festival in Ramanathapuram on Monday were hit by a speeding car, leaving one dead on the spot while the other sustained serious injuries.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Shanmuga Priya (13) and Hari Surya (14), both residents of Sayalgudi, Ramanathapuram, had attended a temple festival near their house and were returning home.

It is reported that a car traveling from Rameshwaram to Thoothukudi hit them in front of their house. Priya died on the spot.

Surya, who was also present, was hit by the speeding car and rushed to the nearby Ramanathapuram Government Hospital with severe injuries.

Sayalgudi Inspector registered a case and arrested the driver, Shiva (40).

Further investigation is under way.