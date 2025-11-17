Speculations rife as Anbumani camp MLA, Vasan meet EPS

COIMBATORE: Two crucial meetings in Salem set the ball rolling for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by AIADMK in the State.

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader GK Vasan met the Leader of the Opposition and an ally, expressing confidence to media persons that more parties will join the front, even as PMK's Anbumani camp MLA had consultations with the AIADMK general secretary.

“A few more parties will join our alliance ahead of the Assembly polls. Our alliance will win more seats than Bihar,” Vasan told reporters, after emerging from the residence of the AIADMK chief in Salem.

The meeting with Edappadi K Palaniswami was also political in nature, Vasan said. “As TMC is part of the NDA, we discussed the current political situation,” he added.

Claiming that TMC will soon launch its campaign for polls, Vasan said the whirlwind tour by Palaniswami, who had so far campaigned in 173 assembly constituencies, has proven the rising support for our alliance among people.

“Similar to Bihar, the people in Tamil Nadu will rise above caste, religion, language, and race, while giving priority to development and proving a point in the upcoming polls. The DMK has been obstructing the SIR works out of fear of defeat,” he said.

In another development, Mettur PMK legislator S Sadhasivam, a supporter of Anbumani Ramadoss, met Edappadi Palaniswami to 'discuss' the current political scenario.

“I met him out of respect,” he said to the media. Amidst speculation of PMK joining the AIADMK alliance, the MLA’s meeting with the AIADMK leader had created a stir in political circles.