Specials trains to run in Tamil Nadu for Deepavali

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated in Tamil Nadu to clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali, said a Southern Railway press release.

Train No 06049 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Podanur Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.55 pm on October 17 and 18 (Friday and Saturday) and reach Podanur at 09.30 am, the next day (two services). In return direction, Train No 06050 Podanur – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express Special will leave Podanur at 02.00 pm on October 18 (Saturday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.10 pm, the same day (one service). Train No 06100 Podanur – Dr MGR Chennai Central one-way express special will leave Podanur at 11.50 pm on October 21 and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 09.30 am, the next day (one service).

Coach composition of the said trains will be of two AC three tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, eight general second class coaches and two second class coaches (disabled friendly).

Train No 06133 Tambaram – Kanniyakumari Express Special will leave Tambaram at 11.30 pm on October 16 and 18 (Thursday & Saturday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 1.25 pm, the next day (two services).

Train No 06134 Kanniyakumari - Chengalpattu Express Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 3.35 pm on October 17 (Friday) and reach Chengalpattu at 04.30 am, the next day (one service).

Coach composition of the trains will be of six sleeper class coaches, 12 general second class coaches & two second class coaches (disabled friendly).

Advance Reservation for Train No 06049/06050 & Train No 06133/06134 will open at 2.15 pm on Wednesday and for Train No 06100 will open at 08.00 am on Thursday, added the statement