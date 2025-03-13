Special weekly trains announced between Erode and Sambalpur; check dates here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced special weekly trains between Erode and Sambalpur (Odisha) between March 12 and April 30, 2025.

These special services will run through key stations including Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, and Vijayawada, said a release.

Train no 08311 Sambalpur - Erode Weekly Special will operate on Wednesdays, between March 12 and April 30, 2025. This train will halt at Perambur (12:45 to 12:50 pm), Katpadi (2:50 to 3:10 pm), Jolarpettai (4:25 to 4:30 pm), and Salem (7:22 to 7:25 pm) before reaching Erode at 8:30 pm.

Train no 08312 Erode - Sambalpur Weekly Special will operate on Fridays, from March 14 to May 2, 2025. This train will originate from Erode at 2:45 pm, stop at Salem (3:47 to 3:50 pm), Jolarpettai (5:45 to 6:10 pm), Katpadi (7 to 7:05 pm), and Perambur (8:50 to 8:55 pm) while on its way to Odisha.

Train Composition: The trains will consist of a range of coaches to cater to various passenger preferences, including: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, General Second Class, and Luggage-cum-Brake Van coaches, the release added.

