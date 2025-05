Special unreserved trains MEMU for Pournami Girivalam

CHENNAI: Unreserved MEMU express special trains will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Chithra Pournami to Tiruvannamalai.

Train 06137 Tambaram-Tiruvannamalai unreserved MEMU express special will leave Tambaram at 11.30 am on May 11 (Sunday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 3.30 pm the same day (1 service).

Train 06138 Tiruvannamalai-Tambaram unreserved MEMU express special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 5 pm on May 11 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 8.45 pm the same day (1 service), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.